Restaurant Owner Jailed for 38 Months

The IRD has won a case against a serial tax evader accused of dodging nearly NZD 800 000 in taxes.

Late last week Zai Jian Liang, proprietor of tasty Zone Restaurant in East Tamaki, was sentenced to 38 months of jail time for tax evasion amounting to NZD 787 996.

According to the Inland Revenue Department claimed that Zai Jian Liang and his wife Guan Hong Liang failed to declare more than NZD 1 million of cash sales through their restaurant.

Further, alongside failing to record cash sales, the couple also failed to pay approximately NZD 500 thousand worth of PAYE for staff salaries.

Following their gross tax evasion the family also claimed nearly NZD 30 thousand worth of Working for Families tax credits.

The evidence of the tax evasion was found by IRD investigators during raid of the couple’s house when a notebook was uncovered with details of their misdeeds.

Photo By: Chris Potter