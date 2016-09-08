Auckland Needs Fuel Tax

Auckland needs a regional fuel tax in order to fund the development of roads and rail, according to Phil Goff.

In a radio interview aired this week, the Mayoral candidate for Auckland Phil Goff suggested that the city may need to implement a fuel tax in order to pay for the expansion of the roading system.

He claimed that if an Auckland-specific tax is not introduced soon, then the local traffic gridlock will continue to get worse.

He explained that in the Auckland approximately 800 new cars come onto the street every week, but infrastructure is not developing in line with the growing pressures.

Implementing an Auckland-specific road tax would raise as much as NZD 120 million per year, allowing authorities to borrow another NZD 200 million per year to pay for a light rail system between the Wynyard Quarter, Dominion Road, and the Airport.

