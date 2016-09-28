Global Impact Visa Partner Chosen

The government of New Zealand has taken an extra step forward to attracting more young entrepreneurs into the country.

In a statement issued on September 28th the Minister of Immigration Michael Woodhouse announced that a partner has been found to help the government implement the upcoming Global Impact Visa in New Zealand.

The new Global Impact Visa was first announced in April this year and is intended to help attract more young entrepreneurs to New Zealand.

It was deemed that the current Entrepreneur Visa system is not suitable for attracting younger entrepreneurs with innovative ideas, as the regulations are stacked in favour of established businesses and business operators with long-term experience and sizeable financial backing.

The potential visa applicants will be drawn in and vetted by the government’s chosen partner from the private sector, the Edmund Hilary Fellowship.

It is expected that the GIV system will bring in approximately 400 entrepreneurs over four years starting from 2017.