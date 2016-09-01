NZ Auditors to be Recognised in EU

New Zealand companies will find it easier to meet reporting requirements in the EU, as their local auditors will soon be recognized in Europe.

In a statement issued on August 30th the Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Paul Goldsmith announced that the European Union has taken the decision that New Zealand auditors shall be recognized in the EU.

Under the scope of the new recognition any New Zealand registered company which is listing or listed in the EU “…can continue to have their statements audited in New Zealand since they will be treated the same as if they were audited in Europe.”

Explaining the significance of the change, Paul Goldsmith said “…for investors both in New Zealand and overseas the recognition of equivalence in the New Zealand systems means they can have confidence in the New Zealand auditor oversight meeting the same standards as those in EU markets.”



Photo by kenteegardin