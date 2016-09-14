Tourist Numbers Up in July

The number of guest nights seen in New Zealand in July has risen compared to last year, but fallen if the number is seasonally adjusted.

New information released earlier this week by Statistics New Zealand indicates that holiday makers in New Zealand are staying for longer periods.

Over the course of July 2016, the number of guest nights among international visitors rose by 15.8 percent compared to the same month in 2015.

Similarly, the number of domestic guest nights over the course of July 2016 rose by 2.0 percent compared to the same month in the previous year.

The increase in tourist numbers was felt more keenly in the North Island where the total guest nights increased by 7.4 percent, while the rise was only 6.0 percent in the South Island.

However, despite the increases, the seasonally adjusted movement in guest nights fell by 2.2 percent, following a 8.8 percent rise in June.

Photo By: ?????K?